Damian Barrett Says Gold Coast Are Very Likely To Get A Priority Pick

After another horror season the Suns will be campaigning for a priority selection in the draft, Damian Barrett told The Rub.

Listen Here:

“[The] Gold coast push to get a priority selection at the start of the national draft - it’s doing the rounds and it’s being listened to,” Barrett said.

“The commission will meet as it does every month in a couple of weeks time for the august meeting, and it’s going to be fully thrashed out at that particular meeting.



“I reckon there’s a conditioning going on for that to be the case. The pick that would come from them finishing 18th would be number 1, which would be followed by the very next pick in the draft being the priority one.

“Which is going to cause a few problems a few a clubs if indeed it does go down that path.”

Noah Anderson and Matthew Rowell are currently touted as the potential top 2 picks in the draft and James Brayshaw believes Gold Coast should not be given access to the talented youngsters.

“They can’t gift those two blokes to a club that is so dysfunctional and so poorly run and so inept as a reward. That’s not how footy should work.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!