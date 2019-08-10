Damien Barrett Says Jarryd Roughead Will Get A Farewell Game

Damien Barrett has told The Rub that Jarryd Roughead will get his farewell game.

LISTEN HERE:

“It’s been dealt with privately and he will be playing his final game in a farewell sense in round 22 against the Suns at Marvel Stadium,” says Barrett.

“The conversations have been had and it will take place this week against the Suns at their last game in Melbourne.”

Clarkson was questioned on the issue but was non-committal on whether the former captain and four time premiership player would get a farewell game.

