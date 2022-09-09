Damien Cook Knows Where The Key Battles Will Be

South Sydney hooker Damien Cook joined the Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell and discussed where the key battles will be in the elimination final between rivals Rabbitohs & Roosters.

After missing the final regular game of the season through COVID, Cook is ready to go in what will be his first match at the newly built Allianz Stadium and understands the first 25 minutes will be key.

The number 9 also shed light on the terrific form of teammate Alex Johnston, after the winger easily topped the try-scorer's list by season's end and broke the club's all time record for four-pointers.

LISTEN BELOW:

