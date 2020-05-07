Damien Cook Opens Up On "That" First Training Sessions Back After Six Week Break

South Sydney star Damien Cook has lifted the lid on "that" first training session back.

While Latrell Mitchell copped all the criticism, Cook joined The Rush Hour with MG and revealed in fact many of his Rabbitohs teammates found the first session back difficult after a six week break.

Cook also opened up on the NRL season ahead of the May 28 restart including which team he would love to lineup against first game back; hear the full chat below.