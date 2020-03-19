Damien Cook Reveals Details Around The NRL's New GameDay Player Experience
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Twitter/Getty Images
South Sydney Rabbitohs star Damien Cook has opened up about the NRL's new gameday player experience amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
From Private Jets to a hotel setup within stadiums, Cook revealed all on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG.
Cook also backed superstar teammate Latrell Mitchell's decision to head back for a mid-week trip to Taree during an unprecedented time in rugby league; hear the full chat below.