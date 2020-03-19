Damien Cook Reveals Details Around The NRL's New GameDay Player Experience

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Damien Cook has opened up about the NRL's new gameday player experience amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

From Private Jets to a hotel setup within stadiums, Cook revealed all on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG. 

Cook also backed superstar teammate Latrell Mitchell's decision to head back for a mid-week trip to Taree during an unprecedented time in rugby league; hear the full chat below. 

