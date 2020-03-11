Damien Hardwick Addresses The Likelihood Of Alex Rance Returning To Richmond

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick addressed the likelihood of star defender Alex Rance returning to Punt Road on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

Rance announced his shock retirement late last year.

Hardwick left the door open to Rance returning but believes his priorities are elsewhere this year.

LISTEN HERE:

Hardwick also touched on Jack Higgins' return to footy after brain surgery & how they are managing their players with the coronavirus looming.

Listen to the two-time premiership coach here: