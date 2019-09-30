Damien Hardwick Explains His 4am Stroll Down Swan Street

Following Richmond's drought breaking 2017 premiership coach Damien Hardwick said he regretted not celebrating with fans on Swan Street.

This time around Hardwick did get down to Swan Street but it wasn't until the celebrations had well and truly wound down.

"I woke about 4am and my phone wasn't charged and I was at The Pullman and I thought bugger it," Hardwick said.

"I walked back to the club and then along Swan Street."

After the game in Saturday Dustin Martin said the Tigers wanted to go join in the revelry in Richmond but "the cops wouldn't let [them]".

