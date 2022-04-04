Damien Hardwick's "Diversionary" Isolation Comments

Tom Browne discussed Damian Hardwick's comments on the states isolation protocols.

The Richmond coach made the comments after his sides 29 point loss to the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

"The Richmond coach weighing in on some pretty big public policy" Browne said.

"Dimma vs. Dan, that's the way its been billed on the Herald Sun"

"This has been a bubbling issue in footy for some time"

"Hardwick is a little off script because the AFL so far has been very much guided by government policy."

