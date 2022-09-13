Damning Report Finds Star Entertainment Group Unfit To Hold Sydney Casino Licence

A damning report has found the Star Entertainment Group unfit to hold a casino licence in Sydney.

The NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) published Adam Bell SC’s scathing report on Tuesday, which determined that The Star was unsuitable to hold a casino licence in NSW.

“The NICC has issued The Star with a show cause notice and is considering its options for disciplinary action in response to Bell’s findings and recommendations.”

But whether the group will be stripped of the licence or subject to further action remains to be seen.

Chief commissioner of the NSW Independent Casino Commission, Philip Crawford called the report “sad” and “confronting” and said Star Casino had a lot of work ahead of them to address issues:

"They need to demonstrate, to understand what their problems are and show leadership in fixing those problems," he said.

"I’m afraid the cultural, institutional arrogance hasn’t changed much there is still an unwillingness to show the right level of transparency.

"It’s up to them now … From the contents of the report, doing nothing is not an option,” Mr Crawford said.

Allegations of suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference at its gaming facilities have been at the helm of the inquiry.

Star has 14 days to respond to the show cause notice.

