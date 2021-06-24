Damo Addresses The Chances Of Willie Rioli Returning This Season

The Midweek Rub discussed if troubled West Coast forward Willie Rioli could potentially return to the field this season and make an impact during the finals.

Rioli is currently serving an WADA ban that expires in late August.

Damian Barrett was adamant that if Rioli completes his training block West Coast will not hesitate to play him this year.

LISTEN HERE:

Barrett said he has a lot of work to do to be match fit, but if he's physically ready to go they will unleash him on the big stage.

"Lot of work to do, and his condition does need to improve rapidly, dramatically," Barrett said.

"But they are planning on that to be the case... to give him 8 weeks.

"If they can get him near match fit I'm certain they'll pick him."

Wayne Carey believes that Rioli can be West Coast's "x-factor" and shake up the post season if he commits to his training block.

He also commented that the muscle memory will enable him to get fit quicker than expected.

