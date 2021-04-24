Damo And Bill Investigate Broadcast Changes For AFL Grand Final

The investigative duo of Damian Barrett and Billy Brownless have provided the Saturday Rub with exclusive information about broadcast changes for the AFL Grand Final.

"It is our belief that a new order has taken control at Channel 7, the ramifications are wide and they stretch all the way down here to Triple M."

The boys tried to uncover who won't feature in the Triple M callers box for the big game, but their investigation needed more work as JB shut it down.

"Is that what you've brought?" asked JB, confused about the entire 'investigation'. "You cleared up nothing Bill!"

