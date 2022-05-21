Damo And Duck Says The Possibility Of Dusty Moving To Sydney Is 'Real'

After Damien Hardwick publicly backed the decision Dusty eventually makes about where he'll continue playing football, Damo and Duck said the star trading in the yellow and black is becoming more of a possibility.

LISTEN HERE:

"I can now see Dusty playing just not in Sydney but for the Sydney Swans," Damo said on The Saturday Rub.

"Clearly... now that [Damien Hardwick] has commented, I think that it is real. There must be some sort of conversation around it," Duck added.

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE OF THE SATURDAY RUB HERE:

CATCH THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE: