Damo and Howie Exclusively Reveal 'Operation Smackdown'

Damien Barrett and Mark Howard have revealed on the Friday Huddle an exclusive investigation surrounding a potential AFL boxing event aptly named 'Operation Smackdown'.

Damo added that the event may involve "some of the AFL's biggest names" and looks to be set on the biggest stage!

Howie revealed the finer details, like which star personalities could be putting on the gloves. It was confirmed that Nathan 'The Brawler from Bendigo' Brown has been approached and offered a potential bout against Kane Cornes.

"I'd take that! If they put up Kane Cornes, I'd be in there." said Browny.

"Massive money is being thrown around!" Barrett explained.

