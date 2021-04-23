Damo Discusses Implications For WA teams After Perth Lockdown Announcement

Damian Barrett spoke on the latest news out of Perth, as Fremantle's Round 6 clash with North Melbourne will go ahead without crowds following the announcement of Perth going into a three-day lockdown.

The Saturday night contest at Optus Stadium will be played as scheduled in front of empty seats, while West Coast's Round 6 clash in Geelong goes ahead as planned.

Discussing the implications for both WA sides, Damo confirmed that "the travel arrangements for those teams to be determined over the next 24 hours."

