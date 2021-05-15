Damo Discusses Mixed Messaging Relating To Richmond Nightclub Fracas

Following comments made by both Damien Hardwick and AFL boss Gill McLachlan, the Saturday rub discussed the mixed messaging surrounding the recent Richmond nightclub fracas.

The incident involving Richmond players Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli was defended by Hardwick during the week, which led to McLachlan raising concerns about the messaging that was sent, asking players in a similar situation to simply 'walk away'.

"There's certain situations where we expect our players to make a stand ... Daniel as far as we're concerned did the right thing." Hardwick said earlier in the week.

Barrett added that while both parties said what was needed to say, the messaging isn't clear for these particular incidents.

"The AFL has kept open it's own investigations, I fully expect for their to be nothing serious in way of sanctions to either of the players." Barrett explains.

"You can see the awkwardness sometimes around what footy clubs and the industry itself wants to portray to the public about certain incidents."

