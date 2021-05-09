Damo Discusses Shai Bolton's Contract And Value

Richmond midfielder Shai Bolton continues to prove his worth this season, with several big name injuries he has become a breakout contender with a rising stock price.

The 22-year-old falls out-of-contract at season's end, after another solid outing the Saturday Rub discussed his value heading into free agency as to how much Richmond can afford to pay him.

"Damo, what's his currency worth now?" asked Bernie Vince.

"I think if some club is offering him [850,000] that is a risky offer." Barrett replied.

"With Ralph Carr as his manager, it'll play out to the player's benefit." Damo said about Bolton's rising value.

