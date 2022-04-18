Damo Explains Why He Is "Glass Half-Full" On Carlton
On The Monday Rub
The Monday Rub team dissected Carlton's 4-1 start to the season, and why they are "glass half-full" despite the second-half fadeouts.
For the second time this season, the Blues coughed up a heavy lead before winning by less than a goal.
"It's a fine line isn't it, cause if they lost those two games [the media] are saying Carlton are no good - and they've won them," Wayne Carey explained.
"They've got a massive gap between their best and worst," Joey said.
Luke Darcy believes it's important to take a step back when assessing Carlton's improved-form and culture.
"I look at the structure of the whole organisation now .. You walk taller if you're a Carlton supporter knowing Michael Voss is in the chair." Darce explained.