Damo Explains Why He Is "Glass Half-Full" On Carlton

The Monday Rub team dissected Carlton's 4-1 start to the season, and why they are "glass half-full" despite the second-half fadeouts.

For the second time this season, the Blues coughed up a heavy lead before winning by less than a goal.

"It's a fine line isn't it, cause if they lost those two games [the media] are saying Carlton are no good - and they've won them," Wayne Carey explained.

"They've got a massive gap between their best and worst," Joey said.

Luke Darcy believes it's important to take a step back when assessing Carlton's improved-form and culture.

"I look at the structure of the whole organisation now .. You walk taller if you're a Carlton supporter knowing Michael Voss is in the chair." Darce explained.

