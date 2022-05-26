Damo On Jason Horne-Francis' Future At North Melbourne

Damien Barrett assessed the situation involving No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis & North Melbourne on the Midweek Rub.

Horne-Francis reportedly copped some internal backlash for going home to Adelaide and attending a nightclub while he was there.

Damo believes that Horne-Francis shouldn't be scrutinised for his actions and thinks that North Melbourne need to create a better environment to keep the young star at the club beyond next season.

“He’s now 10 matches into his first season, (he) doesn’t want to talk about the future beyond next year and if I’m him I wouldn’t be either.”

“North Melbourne needs to present a compelling reason for him to contemplate staying and right now they’re not.”

Wayne Carey & Dale Thomas agreed that the lack of leadership at the club is a big problem.

Daisy said that a strong club would offer him the chance to go home so that he wouldn't need to do it behind their back.

