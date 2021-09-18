Damo On Robbie Tarrant's Potential Move To Richmond

Damian Barrett has told The Saturday Rub that North Melbourne defender Robbie Tarrant looks increasingly likely be a Richmond player in 2022.

The 32-year old key defender has been linked to a shock move away from Arden Street, and Damo believes one of Tarrant or delisted Adelaide defender Daniel Talia look set to be at Tigerland next year.

Damo also revealed North Melbourne initially "low-balled" Tarrant on his new deal which has contributed to the potential move.

“The twoing and froing around it though has allowed him to open his mind up to a future away from the struggling North Melbourne to a club that clearly thinks it will go again by way of attacking a Premiership in 2022," Damo told the boys on The Rub.

Former North Melbourne men JB and Duck however don't believe a move would be in the best interests of either club.

"I’m not sure it’s in Richmond’s benefit to go after a player of his age or Talia’s age for that matter," Duck said.

