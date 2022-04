Damian Barrett told the Midweek Rub that he believes the AFL could lock in on a twilight time slot for the 2022 Grand Final as soon as next week.

When wrapping up all the tasks left for Gillon McLachlan to sign off on before his time at AFL House is up, the Grand Final start time is the most imminent.

"I reckon there will be announcement around a Twilight Grand final..."

