Damo On The AFL's Findings Surrounding A Tasmanian Expansion Side

The Friday Huddle spoke about the AFL's findings following a report into expanding the league into Tasmania.

The report, issued by former Cats President Colin Carter, outlined the viability of an additional club needed to emerge from three pathways: a relocation, a joint venture or new expansion.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan explained that a "joint venture" is preferred, with a Victorian club being relocated to allow for adequate investments and financial growth.

Barrett said due to the financial issues risen from the pandemic, "the 19th license just does not make sense right now."

"It's caused a bit of carnage down there."

Jason Dunstall added that the league must take caution before investing in an expansion in the midst of a financial crisis.

"I think we need to be very careful about expanding rather than consolidating at this point in time." Dunstall said.

