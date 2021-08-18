Damo On The Minor Premiership Hoodoo

Is winning the minor premiership a curse? Damian Barrett told the Midweek Rub the interesting statistic behind the number of minor premiers who have gone on to win the flag.

Geelong & Melbourne face off on Saturday night for top place at the end of the home & away season.

Damo revealed that remarkably only six of the last twenty five minor premiers have won the flag.

The last team to finish on top of the ladder and win the premiership was Hawthorn back in 2013.

