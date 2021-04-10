Damo Provides An Injury Update On Luke Shuey and Elliot Yeo
On The Saturday Rub
Damian Barrett has provided an injury update on star West Coast duo, as captain Luke Shuey underwent surgery yesterday to repair a damaged hamstring.
"Publicly yesterday the Eagles said that he will be missing at least 10 weeks." Damo confirmed.
The soft-tissue injury will mean the Eagles could be without their captain until after the round 13 bye. While midfielder Elliot Yeo - who hasn't played in over a year - "has still got some work to do".
