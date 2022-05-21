Damo Says AFL Has Missed Opportunity By Not Moving The Grand Final To Twilight Slot

After it was announced the 2022 AFL Grand Final would remain in its 2:30pm timeslot, Damo explained why he believes the AFL missed an opportunity to create a new tradition.

“I still feel it should have have been a twilight fixture,” Damo said on The Saturday Rub.

“You open up to another demographic for the non-Victorian people in a time slot that is more conducive to present the best game of the year.”

