Damo Says AFL Has Missed Opportunity By Not Moving The Grand Final To Twilight Slot
On The Saturday Rub.
After it was announced the 2022 AFL Grand Final would remain in its 2:30pm timeslot, Damo explained why he believes the AFL missed an opportunity to create a new tradition.
LISTEN HERE:
“I still feel it should have have been a twilight fixture,” Damo said on The Saturday Rub.
“You open up to another demographic for the non-Victorian people in a time slot that is more conducive to present the best game of the year.”