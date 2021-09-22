Damo Says Roaming Brian Has Returned, Making Its Way To Perth
On The Midweek Rub
On the Midweek Rub, Damo called in from Perth to share some exclusive info that roaming Brian had returned at a Grand Final function!
Without crowds, and due to social-distancing rules, Brian Taylor has been forced to drop his infamous and strange post-game segment.
Until now.
"Roaming Brian returned at this breakfast today! Around the room." Damo shared.
BT had reportedly asked questions to Perth figures including Premier Mark McGowan, at a breakfast event hosted by Triple M Perth's Basil Zempilas.