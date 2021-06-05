Damo Says The Pies May Need To Offload Another Player This Off-Season

The Saturday Rub took a deep dive into what's making news at Collingwood, as Damian Barrett outlines more salary cap issues.

Starting their discussion around the looming presidency spill, the conversation turned to on-field matters.

Damo described a "hangover element" following last year's trade period, explaining that the club will again need to move on from one of their bigger name players in the off-season.

"Another player or players, to the tune of up to $800,000 has to be removed again." Barrett said.

Premiership Magpie Dale Thomas explained that "everyone is tradeable" within the club.

"I'm sure they'll be exploring all of those options." said Thomas.

