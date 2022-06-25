Damo Sets It Straight: He Was There For The Start Of Last Week's Rub

Last week, JB and Bill began the Saturday Rub without the presense of the rest of the team... or did they?

Damo and Duck's ethics and morals were questioned and they weren't going to have it.

"We're happy to carry on with Triple M shenanigans... but you crossed a line last week Jim, you crossed a line," Damo said.

"We had that many people asking us where where were at midday."

"Good, so they should have!"

25 June 2022

