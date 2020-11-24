Dan Andrews Addresses The Possibility Of Victoria Going Back Into Lockdown In The Future

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews joined the Hot Breakfast for one last time this morning, and addressed the likelihood of the state having to go back into lockdown in the future.

LISTEN HERE:

"It’s very difficult to predict, this thing is unpredictable," Premier Andrews said.

"We don’t have a vaccine yet, and even 26 days of zero cases is not the same as having a vaccine.

"But I’m gonna work day and night, as hard as I possibly case to ensure that if we do get — when we do get — the inevitable cases and outbreaks, we’ll lockdown the cases, their contacts, and the contacts of contacts.

"So Darc, what we’ll have [is] potentially hundreds of people in their homes, so that millions of others can get about their business.

"That is the strategy."

Never miss anything Melbourne with the best of Hot Breakfast playlist!

Andrews also discussed the biggest boost for social housing in Australian history, how well we've gone fighting off coronavirus and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!