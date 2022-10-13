Dan Andrews Announces One-Off Emergency Payments For Flood Victims

The State Government has announced one-off payments for those affected by flooding.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday morning, said eligible families would be entitled for payments up to $1,960.

Eligible adults can apply for $560 one-off payments, while children, $280, to help meet immediate need for food, shelter, clothing, and medication.

Residents of Carisbrook, Maribyrnong, Rochester, Seymour, and Wedderburn are among those who have had to evacuate across Thursday and Friday with places recording in excess of 100mm.

Mr Andrews told ABC radio Melbourne that these areas were of “chief concern.”

“We think there’s about 500 homes that are flooded, we think there are another 500 that have been isolated across the state,” he said.

“But I would just say they’re very early estimates and the aerial intelligence gathering choppers are up in the air now ... they’ll be doing all their reports back to the state control centre.

“So I’d say those numbers are absolutely certain to grow. And indeed, we’re still asking people to leave in some areas. There have been important, important evacuation notices have been issued in a number of communities, so those numbers will go up.”

The payments are available via emergencypayments.dffh.vic.gov.au.

