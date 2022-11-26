Dan Andrews Wins Third Term As Victorian Premier

The Victorian Labor Party has secured a third term of government in a sweeping victory.

The unpredicted swing away from the Liberal party, has delivered Premier Dan Andrews another four-years to lead the state, establishing him as the longest serving Labor premier.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

In his acceptance speech late on Saturday night, the premier recalled the advice given to him by former Labor prime minister, Paul Keating.

“Keating once said to me: ‘Son, leadership isn’t about doing what’s popular. Leadership is about doing what’s right’,” Andrews said.

The Premier said that "hope always defeats hate" and despite having to make some “very tough decisions” during his controversial handling of the pandemic, those choices in the end unified the state.

“As a community we were not, as some would say, divided, we were instead united in our faith in science and in our faith and care for and in each other,” he said.

Mr Andrews who confirmed he intends to serve out the entirety of the next four-year term, said his government would work for all Victorians.

"We will govern for all Victorians, we will deliver each and every element of our positive plan to benefit each and every Victorian.

"No matter how you voted, no matter what your views or opinions, that's what our job is," he said.

"We take our job seriously, because Labor does what matters."

At the time of writing this article, Labor look on track to win nearly 50 seats in the Victorian election.

Meantime, the Victorian Liberal Party's leader Matthew Guy has conceded the Coalition has "a lot of work to do" after suffering another heavy election defeat.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.