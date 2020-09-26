Dan Butler On Why Jack Steele Should Be The Next St.Kilda Captain

St Kilda forward Dan Butler joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends this morning ahead of the Saints finals campaign.

While talking about the Saints, Leigh Montagna asked Butler if Jack Steele would be the best fit to replace Jarryn Geary as the Saints skipper.

Butler said that he believes that Steele is the man for the job when Geary moves on.

He explained that the way he leads by example holds him in good stead to take the top job.

Butler also spoke about how the Saints are approaching the finals and his All-Australian snubbing!