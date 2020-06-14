Dan Butler Reveals The Tattoo Bet He Had With Jason Castagna

New St Kilda recruit Dan Butler joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and revealed one of the infamous bets he had with former housemate Jason Castagna.

Back when the pair were teammates at Richmond, the two young Tigers had an epic table tennis bet where the loser agreed to get the the other person's initials tattooed on their bum!

Butler revealed how it all went down with Ed & Darc this morning.

Butler said that things got very tense in the household at times and that he was happy to be on the winning side of the bet.

He confirmed that Castagna followed through with the bet and now has 'DB' permanently inked on his rear end!

