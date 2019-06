St Kilda will welcome back both Dan Hannebery and Jake Carlisle at AFL level this weekend.

Hannebery will play his first game for the Saints since being recruited from the Swans over the off-season.

The former AFLPA MVP has played two games in the VFL since returning from persistent niggles and injuries.

Carlisle will play his first AFL game this season after back surgery on the eve of round one.

He returned to VFL action last weekend.

More to come