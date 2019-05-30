Dan Hannebery Set To Return This Weekend Via VFL

St Kilda have confirmed that recruit Dan Hannebery will play his first game of the season in the VFL this weekend.

Hannebery has struggled with a string of soft tissue injuries since crossing from Sydney over the off-season.

He will play for Sandringham against Coburg on Sunday afternoon.

St Kilda released a statement on their website.

"Boom recruit Dan Hannebery will don stripes of a different kind when he lines up for Sandringham on Sunday."

"Niggling issues with his conditioning have prevented Hannebery from playing so far in 2019, but after getting through training this week, the 28-year-old is ready and raring to go.

"It will be the Sydney premiership star’s first match-day outing as he builds towards his maiden appearance in the red, white and black.

"Hannebery will join the likes of Max King, Ben Paton and Brandon White in a Zebras outfit flush with St Kilda talent."