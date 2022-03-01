Dan Murphy’s, BWS Boycott All Russian-Made Products

Australia's biggest liquor supermarket chains are removing all Russian-made products from their shelves, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Australian Ukrainian community, called for liquor retailers Dan Murphy's and BWS to boycott all drinks originating in Russia, in order to step up pressure on the invaders.

Parent company Endeavour Group, who own numerous retails, hotel and online businesses has agreed to remove Russian products including vodka from all their shelves.

"As an organisation, Endeavour Group is deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine and we join the calls for peace," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Following feedback from a variety of stakeholders, we have decided to remove products of Russian origin from our stores, hotels and online businesses in the coming days."

It follows calls from the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations for the Federal government to ban the import and distribution of Russian products into Australia.

The Morrison government has yet to extend its sanctions to include banning all Russian trade.

