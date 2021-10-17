Dan Promises To End Lockdowns As Vaccination Rates Deliver Hope

Victoria reported 1903 new infections and sadly, seven Covid-related deaths on Monday.

Almost 70,000 tests were conducted in the last 24-hour period, with 32,405 vaccine doses administered at state run hubs, and thousands more across GP clinics and pharmacies.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Melbourne Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Despite case numbers expected to dramatically rise in the coming weeks, the Premier has promised no further state-wide or metropolitan lockdowns after Melbourne exits its sixth round of stay-at-home orders on Thursday at 11:59pm.

“That is what the national plan says, that is what I am determined to deliver,” Premier Dan Andrews told ABC.

“And because these vaccination rates are so high...we can be optimistic about the future.”

The Premier also deflected criticism after Sunday's roadmap announcement, which saw gyms and the retail sector missing out on the next stage of eased restrictions.

Mr Andrews hit out at the federal treasurer's relentless nagging on social media, making comparisons with NSW.

"This is their moment, it is not for Josh, and his endless criticism and negativity I just don't think goes down very well in Victoria because it doesn't work against this virus"

"So, I'll say no more about him," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief health officer Brett Sutton said that modelling released on Sunday by the Burnett Institute confirmed Melbourne's encouraging vaccine uptake is a credit to reducing pressure on Victorian hospitals in the weeks and months to come.

“With high vaccination coverage the health system will have significant challenges, but it will cope,” Prof Sutton said.

With infections now likely to peak in mid-December with a seven-day average of 3850, the potential of the healthcare system becoming overwhelmed has dropped from 63 per cent to 23 per cent.

Experts suggest this is due in part, to younger people being infected, who commonly are less sick and spend less time in hospital.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.