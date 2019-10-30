Dan + Shay Are Getting Crowds Singing All Across The Country

Country Music Duo Dan + Shay are currently in the country supporting Shawn Mendez on his Australian Tour.

Judging from their socials the pair are loving life down under and just can’t believe how well us Aussies know all the words to their songs.

We were lucky enough to be there last night when they performed live at Rod Laver Arena. Listen below to hear how it all went down.

The duo have recently toured Adelaide and Perth but still have a few remaining shows in Melbourne and Sydney. For more info on when you can catch them next head here.

Dan + Shay’s Remaining Australian Tour Dates with Shawn Mendes:

October 31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

November 2 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

November 3 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

