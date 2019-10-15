Dan + Shay’s 10,000 Hours Makes Country Music History

Dan + Shay’s 10,000 Hours has become the biggest first week streaming song ever in Country Music History

After just one week, Dan + Shay’s latest release with Justin Bieber has racked up more than 75 million streams and taken out the No. 1 spot on Billboards Hot County Songs chat.

The song also hit No. 1 in 85 countries, No. 3 on the Apple Music’s Top 100 Global Chart and No. 5 on Spotify’s Top 200 Global Chart.

Check out 10,000 Hours below

This comes as great news to the pair who recently announced their very first US arena tour kicking off early next year.

Lucky for us you can catch the duo in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney later this month when they come out as special guests on Shawn Mendes’ Tour. Ticket and more info here.

Dan + Shay’s Australian Tour Dates with Shawn Mendes:

October 23 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

October 26 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre

October 29 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

October 30 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

October 31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

November 2 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

November 3 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Love Country? Why not join us in the MMM Country HEaRD! A community for like-minded fans who decide what songs get played on MMM Country, and get the chance to win cool stuff. C’mon you know you wanna, sign up here





Catch up on your Triple M Country artist interviews on The Range:

Want more Triple M Country? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.