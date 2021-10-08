Dancing Back & 100 People In Homes: Queensland Restrictions To Ease From 4pm Today

Queensland has recorded 0 community cases of Covid overnight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is so happy that she's rewarding us by lifting stage 4 restrictions for Brisbane, Gold Coast, Moreton Bay, Logan, Townsville and Palm Island ahead of schedule.

Annastacia told us what we can expect from 4pm today.

"We will go back to those stage 3 restrictions. So our pubs, clubs and cafes can have double the number of patrons, 1 per 2 square metres. For our young people, dancing is back. You can have 100 people to your home," she said.

Visitors can also return to hospitals, aged care and correctional facilities.

Funerals and weddings can have 200 guests, and dancing is permitted for all wedding guests.

