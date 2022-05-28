Dane Rampe Opens Up On Wild Finish Against Richmond
On The Saturday Rub
Getty
It's the finish that had the footy world talking, and Swans skipper Dane Rampe joined the Saturday Rub to give a player's view of Friday's chaotic finish against Richmond.
The AFL ticked off the call to not give Richmond a 50-metre penalty after the siren, with Swan Chad Warner booting the ball into the crowd just as a free kick was paid to the Tigers.
Rampe joined The Rub, conceding he could see why Richmond fans could be frustrated with the decision.
"What happened in the end, I don't know," Rampe said. "I'll leave that up to public interpretation."
"But I like to think common sense prevailed."