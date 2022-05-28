Dane Rampe Opens Up On Wild Finish Against Richmond

It's the finish that had the footy world talking, and Swans skipper Dane Rampe joined the Saturday Rub to give a player's view of Friday's chaotic finish against Richmond.

The AFL ticked off the call to not give Richmond a 50-metre penalty after the siren, with Swan Chad Warner booting the ball into the crowd just as a free kick was paid to the Tigers.

Rampe joined The Rub, conceding he could see why Richmond fans could be frustrated with the decision.

"What happened in the end, I don't know," Rampe said. "I'll leave that up to public interpretation."

"But I like to think common sense prevailed."

