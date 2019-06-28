Dane Swan Has Started A GoFundMe To Raise $3 Million For A Massive Piss-Up In Vegas

Ex-Collingwood star Dane Swan is starting a GoFundMe to raise $3 million for a trip to Las Vegas for a massive bender.

“As Australians we are born with the right to freedom of expression,” Swanny said in a video released today.

“I believe it is my duty as a servant of the sesh to set the standard on the circuit through Instagram and Snapchat.

“The last three-day bender I went on put a strain on me financially. Whilst I can’t remember much of it, I was told it was pretty exy.

“Here I am looking to secure $3 million for my upcoming trip to Las Vegas.”

Swanny’s hoping to cover the costs of flights, accomodation and whatever else he may need to have a Hangover-esque massive one in Vegas — including possible legal fees.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!