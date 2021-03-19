Dane Swan On Where He Ranks Dustin Martin Alongside Footy's Biggest Names

Dane Swan joined the Friday Huddle team to chat about his mate and Richmond superstar Dustin Martin, following another best on ground performance against Carlton in the season opener.

Swan argues that Martin is now in the pantheon of all-time greats.

"If I was picking the all-timers, it's the key forwards. Carey, Ablett, throw the Chief in there, Buddy, these kind of guys are harder to replace than midfielders.

"Dustin sits comfortably now under those key forwards. Leigh Matthews, Carey, Ablett. He can go forward and win a game off his boot. He's clearly the best big game player and best finals player." Swan explained.

As one of his closest friends, Swan enjoys watching Martin continue to rise up the ranks.

"He's tasted success clearly and this is what he wants more of."

