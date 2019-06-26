Dane Swan Says There’s A New Rat Pack At Collingwood Called The “Mouse Pack”

On the Rush Hour

Rudi Edsall

an hour ago

Rudi Edsall

Article heading image for Dane Swan Says There’s A New Rat Pack At Collingwood Called The “Mouse Pack”

Image: AAP

Dane Swan has told the Rush Hour that there’s a new Rat Pack forming at Collingwood called the ‘mouse pack’.

LISTEN HERE:

“Apparently there’s a little Mouse Pack forming at the Pies now,” Swanny said.

He remained tight lipped on its members, however.

“I don’t wanna give too much away, but I’ve heard there’s a Mouse Pack!”

Swanny also discussed his ambassador work with Buy2Give, the Pies form and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs