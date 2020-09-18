Danger Reveals Gary Ablett's Crazy Mad Monday Promise

Paddy Dangerfield dropped some extraordinary mail on his little mate Gary Ablett tonight on the Friday Huddle!

Danger dished the dirt on what Gaz promised to turn up to Mad Monday in if the Cats win the flag this year.

LISTEN HERE:

According to Dangerfield, Ablett has agreed to show up naked on a goat to the Cats post-season function if they lift the cup!

Danger said that although Mad Monday's have been banned in Queensland this year, he'll be making sure the little master follows through with his promise!

Catch the best bits from the Friday Huddle & Triple M Footy here!