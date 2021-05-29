Dangerfield Drops Bombshell Surrounding A Former Teammate

Injured Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield dropped a bombshell as Billy asks about his "state of art" gym!

"Ten exercise bikes were borrowed from the Geelong Cats gym, but only nine have come back!" Billy explained.

In the curious case of missing gym equipment, Danger dropped a former teammate's name into the mix.

Daisy Thomas chimed in, saying "there's nothing wrong with nicking a bit of stuff on the way out".

