Dani Laidley Reaches Financial Settlement With Victoria Police

Former North Melbourne player and coach, Dani Laidley has reached a settlement with Victoria Police after private photos of her were leaked online.

Laidley filed a civil lawsuit against the state government last year, over claims a police officer exposed and ridiculed her to online vilification after sharing photographs without consent.

The images were captured by Victoria police officers, who have since been stood down for their actions.

She accused the officers of bringing her into "public ridicule and contempt" after the pictures were shared in a WhatsApp group prior to reaching the public eye on social media.

"By agreement of both parties to the litigation, the terms of settlement are confidential," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"As per standard process, any discipline proceedings relevant to the members charged criminally will follow the conclusion of those criminal matters."

Senior Constable Murray Gentner who had leaked the photos had his criminal case against him thrown out of court earlier this year.

Two other officers, Senior Constable Shane Reid and Constable David Hall were also charged, and will contest the accusations in court later this year.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.