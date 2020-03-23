Daniel Andrews' Blunt Message For Victorians No Treating Coronavirus Seriously

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews issued a blunt warning to Victorians this morning on the Hot Breakfast.

Andrews didn't mince his words when speaking about people ignoring the measures in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

He also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases is up to 411, which is an increase of 56 cases overnight.

LISTEN HERE:

Andrews went on to explain the flow on effect to our hospital system, the pros & cons of going into total lockdown and how the virus doesn't just effect the elderly population.

Listen to the full chat with Daniel Andrews here:

