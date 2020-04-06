Daniel Andrews Confirms Schools Will Re-Open Next Week, Year 12 Going Ahead

Premier Daniel Andrews & Education Minister James Merlino have given an update on the education system.

Andrews confirmed that school will re-open next Wednesday for students who cannot learn from home. The Premier urged students to learn from home unless they have circumstances where it is absolutely untenable.

He also confirmed that Year 12 will commence this year. The government are aiming for students to receive their results in the 2020 calendar year.

There was rumours that a 'Year 13' would be an option, but that has been ruled out at this stage.

They will adjust the scoring systems if the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the later stages of 2020.

They haven't ruled out carrying into next year and have worked closely with universities & TAFE's to be flexible with acceptances next year.