Daniel Andrews Pledges $250 To Bonus Every Victorian Household

Daniel Andrews has vowed to provide a $250-payment to every household in Victoria, as part of an election scheme to help ease cost-of-living pressures.

The state government announcement comes as the nation battles with growing inflation prices, which includes a hike on petrol, groceries and electricity.

To become eligible for the July 1st payments, households will need to register on the Energy Compare site according to the Herald Sun.

"This is a great opportunity for Victorians to save money, ease the cost of living and cut their energy bills," Andrews said.

"Big power companies rely on people not having the time, information or knowledge to save money."

Starting in July, the scheme will run through until the end of June 2023.

Andrews said the $250 bonus will be thrown into Tuesday's budget, costing a reported $250m statewide.

