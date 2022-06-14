Daniel Andrews To Push Fourth Coronavirus Vaccine Dose For Healthcare Workers

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews will push the Federal Government to support his intentions of having all healthcare workers in hospitals across the state to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine.

Andrews revealed his intentions yesterday, concerned that “immunity is waning”, after hospital chiefs said it was a “real priority” to address outbreaks in hospitals following staff bringing the virus to work.

“The CEO of Barwon Health, a nurse herself, made it very clear to me that a number of their COVID outbreaks in their hospital had been via staff bringing the virus in unknowingly,” he said.

“Some of their immunity is waning, so getting them fourth jabs as fast as possible is very important to help keep COVID out of the hospital.

“That’ll be something that I’ll be raising with the Commonwealth as soon as I can.”

Healthcare workers were some of the first to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination, and booster shots were fast-tracked and made mandatory during the Omicron wave.

Currently, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations recognises Australians aged over 65, and people with underlying health conditions among those to receive a fourth vaccine.

There is currently no plan to mandate the fourth dose for healthcare workers in Victoria; where currently it is mandatory for healthcare, aged care, disability, emergency services, correctional facilities, quarantine accommodation and food processing and distribution workers to have received three doses of the vaccine.

